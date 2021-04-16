LATEST: Man arrested over missing Portlaoise man is released without charge

Gardaí in Portlaoise, who are investigating the disappearance of William Delaney, have released man in his 20s who they were questioning in relation to the disappearance of Mr Delaney more than two years ago.

The suspect was on Wednesday on suspicion of murder and detained in Portlaoise Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí said this morning:

"The male, aged in his 20s, who was arrested on Wednesday, 14th April 2021, by Gardaí investigating the disappearance of William Delaney, has been released without charge.

"A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing."

Mr Delaney who lived in the Fielbrook estate off Portlaoise's Dublin Road, was reported missing by his family in late January 2019. It has previously been reported that the last definitive sighting was in Monasterevin at a house near the Hazel Hotel on January 30.

There have been extensive searches in Kildare and Laois since but no trace of his remains have been found.

A man and woman were questioned in Portlaoise in June 2019 around the time the Rock of Dunamaise was searched by gardaí and soldiers. Both were released without charge.

Gardaí in Portlaoise are leading the investigation and have issued a number of appeals to the public seeking assistance in trying to locate him.

William is described as 5" 6, with medium build, black/grey hair and blue eyes. Is it not known what William was wearing when last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Portlaoise on 057-8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.