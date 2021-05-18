Second trailer stolen in County Kildare

Another trailer has been stolen locally.

The trailer was stolen from a premises at Alasty, Straffan, on May 14 between 10am and 2pm.

The silver coloured Ifor Williams make trailer has a mesh side and a ramp. It is valued at €1,650 and when taken it had a registration of 131 KE 767.

A cattle trailer was stolen from Newlands, on the Kilcullen side of Naas, on May 8 between 1pm and 4pm. This trailer has a value of €900.