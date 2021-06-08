Three properties for sale in Naas by Murphy Mulhall

The three properties for sale

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Murphy Mulhall are delighted to offer three separate properties For Sale in Naas using the Offr online
digital auction platform.

The agents have just launched the sale of 25 North Main Street in Naas which is a superb town centre investment property. The two storey mid terraced property which extends to approximately 170 sq.m is currently occupied by Three and Naas Holistic Centre. The current passing rent is €66,200 per annum. The property will appeal to a range of local investors seeking a high profile building on a prime pitch in the heart of Naas.

The property will be sold via digital online auction at 11am on 8th July 2021 with a reserve of €500,000. Current tenants not affected.

Also for sale via the Offr online auction platform is Friary House, Friary Road in Naas. The property is the former Motor Tax office and comprises a vacant three storey building extending to approximately 488 sq.m on a site of approximately 0.15 acres. The building has been vacant for a number of years and does require renovation and refurbishment but also offers a very attractive opportunity to acquire a high profile building and site, zoned ‘Town Centre’ with undoubted redevelopment potential subject to planning permission.

Friary House will be sold via digital online auction at 11am on 24th June 2021 with a reserve of €750,000.


Murphy Mulhall are also offering Apartment 4, Brook Court for sale via the Offr online auction platform. The first floor ‘loft style’ apartment has been well maintained and is in very good condition throughout. The apartment is located on Ballymore Eustace Road, just 300m south of Naas Main Street.

The property will be sold via digital online auction at 12.30pm on 24th June 2021 with a reserve of €150,000. Current tenants not affected.

Full details are available on the agents website www.murphymulhall.ie or from their office by contacting Sarah Rose Cresswell on 01 6340300.

