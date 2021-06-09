Actor Killian Scott stars in new drama US vs Ulysses on RTÉ this Bloomsday

RTÉ will air the world premiere of US vs Ulysses by Colin Murphy – the compelling dramatization of the 1933 court case that resulted in the "un-banning" of Ulyssess in the USA - this Bloomsday, June 16.

Dubliner Killian Scott stars in the production which will be premiered in partnership with the James Joyce Centre.

RTÉ will also re-air the almost 30-hour production of James Joyce’s Ulysses worldwide on RTÉ Radio 1 Extra.

The full dramatised production – originally broadcast in 1982 to celebrate the centenary of Joyce, and totalling 29 hours and 45 minutes in duration – will begin at the same time as both Stephen Dedalus’ and Leopold Bloom’s journey through Dublin begins in the book: 8am on 16 June. Audiences can listen live on RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, or via podcast at www.rte.ie/ulysses.

Meanwhile, rte.ie will feature a range of additional content including the complete RTÉ production – all 15 stories - of Dubliners, along with Joyce’s only play, Exiles.

The website features 20 ‘explainer’ programmes, ‘Reading Ulysses’, hosted by Gerry O Flaherty and Fritz Senn, as well as the Joycesongs series (music from the book performed by the RTÉ Concert Orchestra), and other audio and visual archive material.

See more at rte.ie/culture/ulysses.