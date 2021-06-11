Tesco wants to convert shop into dental surgery in Naas

A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council for a new dental surgery in Naas.

Tesco Ireland Limited wants to change the use of an existing retail premises in Monread Shopping Centre.

The designs want to accommodate a dental surgery at ground floor level which spans 113 square metres.

The proposals also include the removal of internal partition walls and a reconfiguration of the internal layout.

Also in the plans are a provision for staff facilities and signs.