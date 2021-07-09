Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, July 9

he death has occurred of Tony Daly

Ticknevin and Dreennane, Carbury, Kildare / Prosperous, Kildare



Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Lindsey and her partner Stuart, granddaughter Irisha, sisters Sheila and Joan, brothers Tomas, Seamus, Sean and P.J., brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives especially Anne, Sean and Eamon and friends.

May Tony rest in Peace.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions there will be a family funeral on Sunday in The Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn at 3pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can take part in Tony's Funeral Mass on the Carbury parish webcam via the following link:

https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

People can line the route from Larkin's Funeral Home to the church on Sunday via Ballyhagan, Ticknevin Bridge, Rathmore and Dreenane. Condolences can be left on this page using the link below. The family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of John O'Leary

Coill Dubh, Kildare



O'Leary, John, Coill Dubh, Co. Kildare, July 8th 2021, peacefully at Tallaght Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Rosaleen, sons Jonathan, David and Brendan, daughters-in-law Claire and Andrea, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for John (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

John's funeral can be viewed on Monday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-church-cooleragh

The funeral cortège will be leaving Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous, on Monday morning at approx. 10.30am, travelling via his residence in Coill Dubh Village to arrive at Christ the King Church, Cooleragh, for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Benignus Cemetery, Staplestown. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Tallaght Hospital by clicking on the following link: https://www.tuhf.ie/pages/donate

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Browne

Richardstown, Clane, Kildare



Browne, Patrick (Pat), Richardstown, Clane, Co. Kildare and Chairman of Clane G.A.A., July 6th 2021, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loved ones, after a short illness. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Maeve, his children Zoe, Philip and Alicia, their mother Martine, his brother Martin, his sisters Mary (Morrin), Kathleen and Sheila (Boyling), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, uncle William Heaney, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Patrick (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below.

Patrick's funeral can be viewed on Friday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/

Patrick's funeral cortége will be leaving his residence on Friday morning at approx. 10.15am, travelling via Clane GAA, to arrive at St. Patrick & St. Brigid's Church, Clane for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/donate-now/

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Vincent Dallon

Late of Coldwells, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



Peacefully, in the care of St Joseph's Ward, St Vincent's Hospital, Athy. Fondly remembered by his loving family and friends.

Funeral on Friday morning to St Nicholas of Myra Church, Dunlavin, arriving for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Ballymore Eustace. Donations, if desired, to St Vincent's Hospital Athy.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 50 people. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the section below marked "Condolences".

The death has occurred of May (Mary) Dunne (née Morrissey)

Old Greenfield, Maynooth, Kildare



Dunne (nee Morrissey), May (Mary), Old Greenfield, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, July 6th 2021, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, beloved wife of the late William and mother of the late William and Roseanna, deeply regretted by her loving children Paschal, Sylvia, Debbie, Terry and Alan, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for May (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below.

May's funeral can be viewed on Friday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : http://maynoothparish.org/live-streaming/

The committal service in Newlands Cross Crematorium can be viewed at 1pm by clicking the following link : https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

May's funeral cortége will be leaving Reilly's funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Friday morning at approx. 8.45am to arrive at her residence in Old Greenfield at 9am. She will then be leaving her residence on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.