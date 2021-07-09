Naas apartments won't be leased by Kildare County Council

Aras Chill Dara
Kildare County Council says it does not intend to lease apartments being constructed near the Osprey Hotel in Naas - contrary to local speculation.
This development is being constructed near the Osprey Hotel and the adjacent privately owned Garden Apartment complex.
KCC said it is “not considering leasing units at this location.”
As already reported KCC has entered into an agreement to lease 125 units at Whitewell, Naas (on the Kilcullen Road).
According to the council, these properties will be allocated to households on its housing list in accordance with the allocation scheme.
