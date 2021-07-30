Kildare leads the way in new dwellings built

County Kildare had the second highest number of new dwelling completions among local authorities in the second quarter (Q2) of 2021, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (July 29).

While Fingal topped the list with 578, Kildare saw 491 with neighbours Meath and Wicklow on 246 and 147 respectively.

Of the Kildare completions, 67% were in schemes* and 25% were apartments, the eight highest number of apartment completions. Wicklow recorded 22% apartments and Kilkenny, 32%.

Of the 491 completions 39 or 8% of the total were for single houses.

Nationally, the CSO said there were 5,021 new dwelling completions in Q2 2021, up 55.5% from Q2 2020 when initial COVID-19 restrictions were in place, and up 4.6% from Q2 2019.

There were 1,333 apartment completions in Q2 2021, which is more than double the number of apartments completed in both Q2 2020 and Q2 2019.

The CSO said that for the first time since the series began in 2011, apartment completions represent more than a quarter (26.5%) of all completions.

The CSO said the rise in completions is being fuelled by apartments.

Of all completions, nationally, in Q2 2021, 50.6% are schemes, 26.5% are apartments and 22.9% are single dwellings. This is the first quarter since the series began in 2011 where more than a quarter of completions have been apartments. This compares with 16.2% in Q2 2020 and 13.8% in Q2 2019.

Single dwellings are one-off dwellings connected to the ESB network. Scheme dwellings are houses which form part of a multi-unit development of two or more houses connected to the ESB network. Apartment dwellings are within a multi-unit development and are specifically identified by the ESB as apartments.