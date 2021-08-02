Council to investigate value of potential amenity land beside Linear Park in Newbridge

Kildare County Council is to seek a valuation of 74 acres of land on the outskirts of Newbridge which may be suitable for the location of leisure facilities.

Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy raised the issue at the July 21 meeting of the local municipal district and requested that they “consider acquiring the land which is zoned amenity on the far side of the Liffey Linear Park, Newbridge that would provide an optimal location for a number of leisure amenities”.

The council said that here are two areas of land zoned for recreation and amenity opposite the Linear Park.

It added that the area of these is approximately 30 hectares (74 acres) and a valuation of the land would have to be sought and if an acquisition was possible how this would be financed.

Cllr Mark Stafford asked: “What in God’s name is 74 acres of land in Newbridge going to cost?

“We have to inject some realism into this.”

Cllr McLoughlin Healy said that only about three acres of the 74 acres would be required for a facility such as a BMX park.

Parks superintendent Simon Wallace said that the council can seek a valuation of the land.

He agreed that the cost would be significant — even at agricultural prices.

He added: “It’s going to be over €1m to acquire and it will be a long and difficult process.”

Cllr Kevin Duffy asked that officials engage with the landowners.

The Liffey Linear Park, which is 9.5 acres in area, was developed as a public park in the early 1970s.

The park is maintained by Kildare County Council in conjunction with Newbridge Tidy Towns. The amenity offers activities such as walking, running and cycling routes as well as picnic and wildflower areas.