LATEST: Man in 70s dies in collision near Donadea

Gardaí are investigating a single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred in the Derrycrib area of Donadea, Co. Kildare on Monday evening, 30th August 2021 at approximately 6pm.
The driver of a motorcycle, a male aged in his 70s, was fatally injured during the incident. His body was taken to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital where a post-mortem will be carried out.
The road (which is the main route between Donadea and Timahoe) is currently closed pending a forensic examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are currently in place.
Gardaí in Naas are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Gardaí are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling between Timahoe and Donadea between 5.30pm and 6.15pm on Monday evening, and who may have camera (dash cam) footage to make it available.
Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
Investigations are ongoing
