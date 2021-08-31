Kildare Fire Service called after vandals set tree alight in grounds of Castletown House

A Kildare Fire Service officer at the scene of the fire
Kildare Fire Service were called to an incident last week in which a tree on the grounds of Castletown House was set on fire.
A walker in the area noticed heavy smoke came off an old tree in the field on Wednesday evening and alerted emergency services.
The walker said: "I was shocked to see the damage. Thankfully other walkers came over trying to extinguish the embers who were spreading very quickly. We decided to call for the fire-brigade."
