Teen receives injuries in early morning assault in Naas

A young man sustained facial injuries in an early morning assault incident in Naas last weekend.
The 19 year old was assaulted in the Poplar Square area at 1.20am on August 28.
The victim sustained a swollen cheekbone and was treated at the local hospital.
