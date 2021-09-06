Applications now open for Kildare County Council's Commercial Incentive Grant Scheme 2021

Pic: Kildare County Council
Applications are now open for Kildare County Council's Commercial Incentive Grant Scheme 2021, it has been confirmed.
KCC explained in a statement on its website: "The scheme will encourage the use of vacant commercial premises by providing a grant to eligible entrepreneurs who occupy certain vacant properties in 2021."
"An attractive, vibrant commercial area contributes positively to a location’s retail and economic growth, boosting footfall and street activity."
KCC added that the new scheme will complement its Shop Front Grants Scheme..
It is understood that eligible businesses will receive the grant over three years.
Further information about the criteria to apply for the Grant Scheme can be found on kildare.ie.
