Special meeting next week on huge plan for homes in Newbridge

A plan for over 300 new homes in Newbridge will be the subject of a special meeting of Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District next week.

Local politicians will gather on Thursday, September 9 to discuss the proposed development by Co Wexford-based Briargate Developments Newbridge Limited.

Kildare County Council said that the only item on the agenda will be “a presentation from the Planning department on the Strategic Housing Development at Ballymany, Newbridge, by Briargate Developments Newbridge Ltd.”

Briargate Developments Newbridge Limited has applied to An Bord Pleanála for permission for a strategic housing development on a site between Standhouse Road, Ballymany Road, the Elms residential area and Ballymany Stud Farm.

The proposed development will consist of the construction of 336 residential units consisting of 245 houses, 27 apartments and 64 duplexes.

The total floor area is 34,800 square metres.

The apartments are located in a part three-storey and part four-storey building and the duplexes are located across six two to three-storey buildings.

The designs include a two-storey creche, car parking, bicycle parking, internal roads and bicycle stores.

Landscaping, open spaces, play areas, and public lighting is also planned.

The proposed development is on a 12 hectare site and has a construction value of €54m, according to the Building Info database.

An Bord Pleanála is expected to make a decision on the proposal in early November.