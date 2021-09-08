"The most efficient way to receive payment": Kildare Senator praises update on scheme designed to help farmers

Senator Fiona O' Loughlin has praised the latest announcement from the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS).

TAMS recently revealed that approval has commenced for all qualified applications received under Tranche 22 of the scheme.

It was recently confirmed by the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue TD, that average weekly payments of €1.2 million have issued this year under TAMS, with €2.6 million being issued this week alone.

The Fianna Fail Senator, who represents Kildare South, said about the news: "TAMS has been a hugely successful and beneficial scheme and I am delighted that approvals will issue in respect of all eligible applications submitted under Tranche 22."

"Any farmers in Kildare who have completed approved works and have payment claims outstanding in relation to TAMS II should submit them to the Department’s online system as soon as the works have been completed."

The Newbridge native added: "This is the most efficient way to receive payment."

Senator O' Loughlin also commended her colleague, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue TD for what she referred to as "his tireless work since he assumed office and for his dedication to TAMS II."

