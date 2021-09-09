Search

09/09/2021

Intel factory in Leixlip to manufacture chips in latest billion dollar business venture

The Intel campus in Leixlip

The Intel campus in Leixlip

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Intel Corp has revealed that it will dedicate production at its Kildare plant for the manufacture of chips, according to Bloomberg.

The multinational company has expressed its wishes to push into a growing market currently buffeted by shortages that have crippled vehicle production.

Intel's branch in Leixlip had previously been used for manufacturing its computer processors.

Kildare pub receiving ownership offers as high as €1.7million, agency claims

CEO Pat Gelsinger said in a recent presentation in Munich that Intel will convert an unspecified amount of that plant’s output to producing other companies’ designs aimed at the automotive industry.

Automakers are redoubling efforts to secure semiconductors after the pandemic triggered shortages that will cost $110 billion (€93 billion) in lost sales this year, according to the global consulting firm Alix Partners.

It is understood that this crisis stems from poor planning during the pandemic and limited chipmaking capacity.

Fáilte Ireland gifts over €187,00 to Kildare County Council for outdoor dining facilities

However, it has also apparently been compounded by shrinking available cargo space, as well as recent outbreaks of the Delta variant that are hobbling factories in southeast Asia.

At present, Intel hasn’t give a time line for when the capacity and other plants its planning for Europe will come online.

Mr Gelsinger emphasised that Intel has plans to build at least two new semiconductor factories in Europe with investments of as much as €80 billion over the next decade. 

He added that by 2030, more than 20 per cent of the cost to build premium cars will be from chips, up from the current 4 per cent.

Two Kildare Gardaí admit having little knowledge of controversial proposed phone checking law at Joint Policing Committee meeting

The total market for silicon in autos will reach 11 per cent of the entire semiconductor market, totalling a massive $115 billion (€97.2 billion), according to the global research company Gartner Inc.

Intel, which was first set up in 1968 in Mountainview, California, currently employs 4,900 workers across Ireland.

According to its website, Intel  invested $15 billion in Ireland since 1989 and claims to have created the most advanced industrial campus in Europe. 

The sights and sounds of Africa will take centre-stage on Culture Night 2021

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media