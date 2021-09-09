Adult sent pics of himself masturbating to teen, Naas court allegation

An adult who allegedly sent pictures of himself masturbating with his private parts exposed to a teenage boy appeared before Naas District court on September 8.

It was also alleged that the defendant gave or promised to give money to the alleged injured party to purchase clothing or items he needed for sport.

Det Gda Shane Donnelly told of preferring 16 charges, including breaches of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act, against the defendant at a garda station at 9.20am that day.

The court heard that the defendant, who is involved in sport, remained silent after being cautioned.

Det Gda Donnelly said the alleged injured party was aged between 15 and 17 years at the time and offences are alleged to have taken place on dates between April 2018 and March 2019.

It was claimed that the defendant allegedly met the injured party on one occasion allegedly to have sexual intercourse and he had child pornography on an Apple iphone.

Sgt Jim Kelly said the Director of Public Prosecutions had indicated that the case should proceed as a trial by indictment.

Defending solicitor Tim Kennelly noted there was no State objection to bail subject to conditions including that the defendant sign on three times weekly at a garda station, agreed to a €1,000 bail bond, not to contact the injured party or apply for travel documents and to surrender his passport.

The defendant must also be available at all times at a provided mobile number.

Mr Kennelly said the defendant met with the gardaí at all times and because of his approach to the case the gardaí had no objection to bail.

The court heard that the defendant is still employed but will not be working “going forward”.

The court also heard that Tusla, the Child and Family agency, has been made aware of the case.

Judge Desmond Zaidan imposed reporting restrictions to avoid the injured party being identified and these included not identifying the defendant's job title.

The court also heard that reporting restrictions were necessary to stop families becoming unnecessarily concerned about the allegations.

Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the case to January 6 and granted free legal aid.