Make Way for Make Way Day: County Council urge Kildare citizens to take online survey on disability facilities

Kildare County Council (KCC) have announced the Make Way Day campaign is set to return this year.

Last year, the campaign reached over 1,000,000 people on social media and appearing on RTE news bulletins across the day.

It is organised by the Disability Federation of Ireland (DFI) and is being held in conjunction with Local Access Groups from across Kildare, will assess and test the local access facilities and obstacles via an online survey that allows participants to test and rate their local area.

It is also hoped that one all of the surveys from across the country are compiled, a comprehensive map of access across Ireland can be drawn up, and this in turn can be used to address these challenges and make the necessary access improvements.

Speaking on the survey, the Access Officer of KCC, Michael Hurley, said: "Make Way Day focuses on individual responsibility, on looking at what we can all do to help our fellow citizens get from A to B, something we can take for granted."

"We in Kildare County Council are delighted to work with DFI and support Make Way Day across County Kildare."

KCC continued: "At the centre of the Make Way Day campaign are people with disabilities."

"However, obstacles on paths can have an impact on all members of society. Consider an elderly person using a walking aid or a young child learning to ride a bicycle and how much more difficult their journey becomes if blocked by obstructions such as parked cars, wheelie bins or overgrown vegetation."

"This online survey empowers people to survey their area for obstacles and rate its accessibility. It will provide an opportunity to share their experiences and challenges," it concluded.

The official site of Make Way Day lists a "terrible top three" of obstacles that stop people with disabilities in their tracks: cars parked on footpaths, bicycles being illegally parked and bins left on footpaths.

It said about the campaign's objective: "Access is the most basic of all disability rights. The public footpaths are for everyone and we can all agree on that."

"In a wider context, this one day focuses the mind on people with disabilities, their lives, and needs."

Make Way Day 2021 will take place on Friday September 24.

For further information, visit http://makewayday.com/.