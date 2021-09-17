Naas court hears of threat to kill partner over garden tool

A man threatened to kill his partner in a dispute over a garden implement, it was claimed at Naas District Court on September 8.

The man aged in his 70s is being prosecuted for alleged assault and was stated to be living with his daughter as part of bail conditions.

Sgt Jim Kelly said it would be claimed that he threatened to kill her with a hammer.

He said the woman ran and locked herself into the family home.

It will be claimed that the incident arose when the defendant went to the shed and was looking for a tool.

He asked her if she had seen it and he told her to get out. The injured party replied that it was hers too and said there are appliances in the shed.

Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the matter to October 26.