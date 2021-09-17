Search

17/09/2021

Naas court hears of threat to kill partner over garden tool

Shed

Strabane man's driving in south Donegal was so dangerous it "was off the scale"

File image

Reporter:

Kildare Now Reporter

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

A man threatened to kill his partner in a dispute over a garden implement, it was claimed at Naas District Court on September 8.

The  man aged in his 70s is being prosecuted for alleged assault and was stated to be living with his daughter as part of bail conditions.

Sgt Jim Kelly said it would be claimed that  he threatened to kill her with a hammer.

He said the woman ran and locked herself into the family home.

It will be claimed that the incident arose when the defendant went to the shed and was looking for a tool.

He asked her if she had seen it and he told her to get out. The injured party replied that it was hers too and said there are appliances in the shed.

Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the matter to October 26.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media