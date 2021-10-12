Search

12/10/2021

Kildare could potentially receive a new sit-in café, planning permission documents show

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A town in Kildare could potentially receive a new café, planning permission documents have shown.

Fordglen Ltd, which is based in Celbridge, submitted an application to Kildare County Council (KCC) on September 15 for planning permission.

It wishes to implement the change of use of the existing ground floor beer garden area at The Abbey Lodge on Dublin Road, Celbridge, to a coffee shop (c.59.9m²).

Fordglen Ltd also wishes to seek permission from KCC for the removal of the existing rails and the enclosing of the area with glazing on the west, north and east elevations, and the creation of an outside seating area ancillary to the proposed coffee shop.

In addition, the company, whose listed planner is a Mr Damien McGrath, is seeking permission for the removal of a portion of the existing low stone wall and railing along the western boundary along with all other necessary ancillary site development works. 

The submission-by date for the application is October 19, while the official due date is for November 9.

