Kildare Day Care Centre to hold €2,000 fundraiser for good cause

Rathangan Day Care Centre (RDCC) will be holding a fundraiser for a good cause soon.

A GoFundMe page has been created by the group, titled "Run Walk Cycle our new Blueway for Rathangan DCC".

The goal for the fundraiser is €2,000.

In it, RDCC outlines: "We are running a fundraiser on the October long weekend."

"We will be asking the community for their support in walking/cycling/running on our new Blueway - Rathangan to Glenaree or further, whatever suits you: this strip goes all the way to Lowtown."

"Our Day Care Centre has remained in operation throughout Covid, delivering meals on wheels to our senior citizens but we have been unable to fundraise throughout this time.

"We now are in need of funding and we will use the beautiful new amenity on our doorstep 'The Blueway' to carry out our fundraiser."

RDCC concluded: "We would love to see you all on the Blueway supporting the Day Care Centre and sharing all your wonderful photos."

"Your support would be very much appreciated."

The event will be held on over Friday October 22 to Monday October 25.

Those interested in donating to RDCC can do so by clicking here.