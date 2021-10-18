Acclaimed author duo to launch new children's book in Newbridge Silverware

Pic: Supplied
Two well-known authors are set to launch their latest children's book in Newbridge Silverware.
Gordon D'Arcy and Paul Howard (the latter of which is best known for the Ross O' Carroll-Kelly series) have co written their third third children’s book called Gordon’s Game: Lions Roar, a sequel to 2019' Gordon's Game and 2020's Gordon's Game: Blue Thunder.
The launch will be an interactive event, including a book signing.
It should be noted that the event is strictly for eight to 12 year olds only, and parents who have concerns about COVID-19 should ask their children to wear a mask to the event and observe social distancing.
The books will be available to purchase in store.
In addition, Paul will sign copies of his latest book, Normal Sheeple.
The launch for Gordon's Game: Lions Roar will take place this Saturday the October 23 from 3 pm until 3:45pm.
