Motorist stopped at Naas Checkpoint for multiple driving offences

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
A motorist stopped at a garda checkpoint in Naas for multiple driving offences.
The Garda Traffic account on Twitter said that the Naas Roads Policing Unit were on patrol near Salins when they stopped the motorist in question.
It was found that they had no insurance, tax or an NCT.
The account added that the driver was using a fraudulent tax disc in addition to a defective tyre.
The car has since been seized, with legal proceedings to follow.
