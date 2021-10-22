Councillor reveals plans for proposed bus shelters near Newbridge

An Independent Councillor has unveiled plans for proposed bus shelters near Newbridge on their official Facebook page.

Cllr Fiona McLoughlin-Healy posted the images of the plans, which are for three bus shelters located at:

Curragh Camp (Outside Orchard Park Estate), The Curragh, Road Number L-3008-0, (In-Bound)

Curragh Camp (Opposite Orchard Park Estate), The Curragh, Road Number L-3008-0, (Out-Bound)

Kildare Road, Brownstown Cross, The Curragh, Road Number L-3006-3, (In-Bound)

Cllr McLoughlin added that any representations relating to the above mentioned proposed works may be made in writing to the Senior Executive Officer, Roads, Transportation and Public Safety Department at Kildare County Council, and that the The latest date for receipt of such representations is on or before 5pm on December 7 2021.

Her post, including the plans, can be viewed below:

Last month, Cllr McLoughlin-Healy had requested an update on the issue at the local Kildare-Newbridge municipal district meeting on September 15 and asked for "a ballpark timeline" for its introduction, following the news that a new bus route between Caragh and Naas may be added to the Local Link timetable.

She is not the only Newbridge politician who has voiced concerns and suggestions for public transport: Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O' Loughlin recently called for the new half price public transport measure for 19 to 23 year olds to be extended.

Senator O' Loughlin described it as "something that will absolutely benefit students from South Kildare who commute" and added that it "is a gesture of goodwill for all that our young people have endured (during the pandemic)."