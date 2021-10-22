Search

22/10/2021

Well known Sallins pub/restaurant is up for sale

Landmark premises

Well known Sallins pub/restaurant is up for sale

The Bridgewater Inn Photo credit: Morrissey's Lisney

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

Sallins' Bridgewater Inn is now for sale.

The popular canalside pub and restaurant is on the market to be sold by private treaty and according to estate agents Morrissey’s Lisney the guide price for the property is in excess of €800,000.

The purpose built premises extends to almost 780 square metres with separate public  and lounge bars, a function room with its own kitchen and toilet as well as an enclosed car park, beer garden and  al fresco smoking area.

The premises has been leased for the last almost five years.

Read more Kildare news

Although businesses, including pubs, do not  currently pay rates because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the premises would otherwise attract an annual rates bill of €20,000.

The premises is likely to be seen as attractive because Sallins is a growing town with just two other pubs.

Offers can be made on or before 3pm on Thursday, November 4.

The premises was sold on behalf of the O’Rourke family late in 2015 and at that time the Irish Independent reported that market sources believe the property achieved a price in the region of €600,000.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media