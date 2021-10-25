Search

25/10/2021

Seasonal support is on the way for Kildare traders

Retail

Maria Walsh with Tracey and Deputy Martin Heydon at the launch

Cllr Tracey O'Dwyer

The Kildare Local Enterprise Office will support local businesses in the runup to the busy Christmas period.

A Christmas retail support workshop will take place in early November for all retailers to equip them with the necessary information to enhance their seasonal merchandising, to drive their online shop sales and to stimulate the retail market over the Christmas season.

Workshop attendees can also apply for grant aid from LEO  to assist with the implementation of the initiative. The LEO office, based at Aras Chill Dara, says it continues to strongly promote thel look for local campaign and the shop County Kildare online retail platform in all its communications with the business community.

Cllr Tracey O’Dwyer said the promotion was very successful last year and was a lifeline for some businesses.

“It should be ready to go after Halloween,” Cllr O’Dwyer told a Kildare County Council meeting.

