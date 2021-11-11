Search

11/11/2021

Gardaí conduct raid in Monasterevin with aid from Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board

Gardaí have confirmed that they have conducted a raid in Monasterevin in collaboration with the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board.

They said in a statement: "An Garda Síochána assisted the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine in the execution of a warrant at a farm in County Kildare on Tuesday, November 9 2021."

The Dept also commented on the incident, saying: "On Tuesday, authorised officers acting on behalf of the Dept of Agriculture, Food and the Marine carried out an enforcement operation supported by Gardaí attached to the Kildare-Laois drug unit and officers from the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board."

"This Dept-led operation involved searches and seizure of products as part of an ongoing investigation into equine doping."

The statement concluded: "As this is an ongoing investigation, it would not be appropriate to make any further comment at this time."

