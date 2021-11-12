Search

12/11/2021

Planning permission sought for three storey accommodation building in Kildare

Planning permission has been sought for the construction of a three storey accommodation building in County Kildare.

The application, submitted by the Nurney-based Padell Homes, seeks permission from Kildare County Council (KCC) for the construction of a three storey accommodation building consisting of one bedroom self-contained units over three floors, in addition to all associated services and reception rooms at Cross Keys, in Monasterevin Road/Claremore Street at Kildare Town.

Permission to facilitate connection to existing services and all ancillary works is also specified in the documents.

December 12 is the listed submission-by date, while the due date is listed as January 1 next year.

The date received is listed as November 8.

It is understood that the application is currently in the pre-validation stage.

