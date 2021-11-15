New public seating sites in Newbridge town unveiled by Tidy Towns group

New public seating sites in Newbridge town have been unveiled by the town's Tidy Towns group.

Newbridge Tidy Towns Association (NTTA) confirmed the locations in a Facebook post, where it said: "Lovely to see the new public seating positioned at selected sites in Newbridge over the past week or so."

"Two benches sponsored by Newbridge Access Group & Kildare County Council have been provided:

One near St. Conleth’s Parish Church in the shade of the Convent’s Horse Chestnut Tree;

One against the old barracks wall on Military Road opposite the Athgarvan Junction just up from the Water Tower;

Two further benches sponsored by Rotary Club of Newbridge have been provided:

One on the Station Road outside Newbridge Sports & Leisure Centre;

One on a hard-standing area in LHD Parklands overlooking the lake & its wildlife."

"All (sites are) located in sunny open positions – well done to all involved."

It added that the seating was supported by a number of groups, including: Newbridge Access Group, the Rotary Club of Newbridge, Kildare Community Stories, Kildare County Council and K Leisure.