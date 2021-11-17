Search

17/11/2021

Former well-known Kildare nightclub at Naas hotel may be converted into an office space

Pic: 12019 on Pixabay

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A former well-known Kildare nightclub located at a Naas hotel could soon be converted into an office space, planning permission documents show.

Osprey Hotel Limited has applied to Kildare County Council for permission for the "change of use from a multi-purpose entertainment venue to office use at ground floor level, first floor level & second floor level areas of the Time Venue Nightclub/Premier Business Centre building" at its premises in the Osprey Business Campus, Devoy Quarter, Naas.

The group is also seeking permission for the construction of new roof lights at roof level, as well as new external bicycle parking spaces and all necessary consequent internal and external alterations and ancillary works.

The date received is listed as 15 November, while the submission-by date and due date are listed as December 19 and January 18 respectively.

It is understood that the application is currently in the pre-validation stage.

