Kildare Greens to call for action on Renters Rights and Water Quality at convention

The Green Party in Kildare (GPK) will focus attention on both renters’ rights and water quality at the Party's National Convention, which will be taking place online following Covid restrictions.

Councillor Peter Hamilton will call for improvements in security of tenure for renters a minimum 6-month notice for all evictions and up-to 3-year security of tenure for family rentals.

Cllr Hamilton explained: "The Green Party is the champion of renters’ rights: we should now begin a process to address the imbalance in our Constitution which favours property owners over greater societal good."

"This has a direct effect on people and families," he added.

GPK has also pointed to recent changes in Kildare’s water supply from the Liffey to the Barrow, which they claim has heightened concerns for human health and aquatic ecosystems.

It said in a statement: "EPA data shows that the Slaney and the Barrow are by far the most polluted of our major rivers."

"In the most recent CSO Household survey, 79 per cent of Irish households rated the issue of water pollution as a very important environmental concern."

GPK also recently shared a graph from the EPA, which shows Slaney and the Barrow with excessive Nitrogen levels.

They added that this indicates a high level of eutrophication, which they say originates principally from agriculture.

Commenting on this, Cllr Vanessa Liston said: "this is not at all surprising."

"We had a major issue at the Leixlip treatment plant in 2020, with boil water notices issued over a two month period.

"Leixlip supplies drinking water to 600,000 people including Kildare."

Cllr Liston also insisted that people need confidence in water quality and that this has to be a priority both at Treatment Plants and at source.

"Our rivers and water courses must be protected from pollution, whether this is from agriculture, industry or waste water," she added.

The GP's National Convention will take place online from November 26 - 28.