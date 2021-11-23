IKEA already preparing to spruce up centre in Naas, County Kildare, planning permission documents show

IKEA, the world renowned furniture retailer, has sought permission from Kildare County Council to make amendments to its planned Naas centre.

Previously in September, a representative of a company associated with the premises, a listed building formerly known as Grandstand pub, confirmed that IKEA's Irish branch had expressed an interest in the site.

According to planning permission documents, IKEA intends to make amendments to its shopfront, as well as the erection of external and internal tenant illuminated signage fronting 9 North Main Street in Naas.

The date received is listed as November 22, with a submission-by date for January 4 next year and a due date for January 25.

Historical background:

The original Grandstand pub building, which dates back to the Famine times, was previously renovated in 1975 and 1995.

It’s been described by architectural specialists as a fine mid-nineteenth century building, which retains most of its original form to the upper floors and which is of some social and historic interest as part of the historic core of Naas.

All of the red bricks that made up much of the building were taken away, cleaned and used again to recreate the building and the yellow bricks used elsewhere in the structure, including on the four huge chimneys, were also cleaned and re-used. For a time it was used as a store by Superquinn, which closed in Naas early in 2011 with the loss of 100 jobs.