Kildare Ladies confirm management teams for 2022

New Kildare ladies manager, Sean Finnegan
Kidare Ladies, following a recent meeting, have confirmed that Sean Finnegan has been ratified as Kildare's LGFA county intermediate manager for 2022. He will be joined by former Dublin manager, Tommy Carr, Diane O'Hora, Kim Turner and Tom Devereux.
Pat Travers was ratified as Kildare manager of the u16 team, while Kevin Jones was ratified as manager of the u14 team.
