Search

25 Nov 2021

Minister welcomes investment of €500,000 to K Leisure in Athy, County Kildare

Minister welcomes investment of €500,000 to K Leisure in Athy, County Kildare

File pic

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A Deputy Minister with the Department of Food, Agriculture and the Marine has welcomed the investment of €500,000 to the K Leisure branch located in the town of Athy.

Fine Gael Deputy Martin Heydon TD made the announcement on his official Facebook page, where he explained: "The extension works to the Athy gym which will provide much needed space to the gym area are due to start in late 2021 and should be completed in early 2022."

"Recently all three K Leisure Facilities Newbridge, Naas and Athy received the National Quality Standard Outstanding Award for 2022."

He added that the K Leisure in Newbridge also won Overall Fitness Club of the Year 2022 at last week’s awards ceremony from Ireland Active.

"Congratulations to all involved," Deputy Heydon concluded.

Deputy Martin Heydon TD also praised the opening of the new Aldi store in Newbridge last week.

The Kildare-South politician said: "It's enhancing the retail offering in Newbridge, and the town has developed hugely as a centre for retail."

"The jobs provided by Aldi will also help boost the local economy, and it provides another option for them to shop elsewhere... it's just great to see it," he added.

Kildare animal shelter announces Christmas Fair 2021

Newbridge school launches awareness week to support LGBTI+ students in Kildare

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media