Search

25 Nov 2021

Kildare County Council reveals Draft Budget for 2022

Kildare County Council reveals Draft Budget for 2022

File pic

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare County Council (KCC) held a virtual meeting on Monday November 22 with local representatives all throughout the county to discuss its Draft Budget for 2022 .

Fiona Millane, Head of Finance at KCC, informed members in attendance of a number of expenditure increases in the Budget.

These included: housing maintenance, Housing Adaptation Grants (HAGs), payroll, Local Enterprise Offices, Road Grant Aided Works, sports partnerships, Climate Action and Energy Efficiency (in addition to environmental enforcement) and general municipal allocations, as well as library staff costs.

In addition, it was confirmed that, in terms of income for KCC, money gained from rent rates increased by €2 million, and pay parking was up by €1.5 million; while there were "effectively no changes" to Local Property Tax.

Ms Millane added that the PUP played a part in the new figure for rent rates.

Other sources of income listed included Financial Emergency Measures in Public Interests (FEMPI) and Moorhead Recoupment.

It was also confirmed that HAGs had seen an increase of €100,000, specifically for leveraging grants, and that this would allow KCC to enable expenditure of €500,000.

For water services, it was reported that the CO5 Group Water Schemes were "partially recoupable" and that there was a reallocation of staff for environmental services.

When asked by Social Democrats Cllr Bill Clear about whether or not KCC mentioned the allocation of €9 million for a sustainable transport team in the Budget, a representative for the council replied that this was in fact mentioned in the Budget, and that KCC hopes to have all members of the team in place by mid-2022.

It was also heard at the meeting that commercial rates for KCC had experienced no increase, with the pandemic and the implications of Brexit both being cited as factors for this lack of change.

Great granddaughter of Kildare GAA legend accepted into Harvard University

Stop/Go traffic management system coming to this Kildare region next week

Kildare animal shelter announces Christmas Fair 2021

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media