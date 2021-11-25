Stop/Go traffic management system coming to this Kildare region next week

Road resurfacing
A Stop/Go traffic management system will be in place one region in County Kildare next week.
Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed in a statement that road resurfacing works will take place on the R445, Newbridge Road, between Chadwicks Junction and Ardconagh Estate, including on the Newbridge Road / Devoy Road Junction, Naas, Co. Kildare.
Works will begin on Monday November 29 until Friday December 3 2021, subject to weather conditions.
Hours of works will be 8pm to 6am.
KCC added that it wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused during this time.
