LATEST: Plan to build six homes in middle of Kildare residential area is blocked

The area where the proposed homes would be built
A proposal to build six hew homes in the middle of a Kildare residential area has been blocked.
The two-storey, four-bedroom, semi-detached dwellings were planned for land in Maynooth - between Silken Vale Road and Old Greenfield Road.
The project had an estimated construction value of €1.4m.
The proposed project had a total floor area of 936m2 on a 0.2 hectare site.
Kildare Co Council refused planning permission on December 3, according to database BuildingInfo.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.