Search

16 Dec 2021

Road outside Whitewater Shopping Centre to be closed for temporary intervals early next year

Road outside Whitewater Shopping Centre to be closed for temporary intervals early next year

Whitewater Shopping Centre, Newbridge. Photo: Tony Keane

Reporter:

Reporter

A road located outside Whitewater Shopping Centre will be closed for regular temporary intervals early next year.

Kildare County Council (KCC) confirmed in a recent statement that it gives notice that, in accordance with Section 75 of the Roads Act, 1993 and the Roads Regulations, 1994, it intends to close the following road during intermittent periods commencing Tuesday, January 18 next to Friday, March 11 2022: L70419-0, Cutlery Road, Newbridge.

It added that the Cutlery Road shall only be closed for short durations of two to three days, and that the works will be done in order to facilitate resurfacing of the road and footpath.

KCC also pointed out that alternative routes will be present during these temporary delays: "Vehicles travelling northeast, looking to travel along Cutlery Road will be diverted northeast along the R416 towards the Liffey Bridge (circa 650m) and then be redirected to the R445 Main Street to finish at the Cutlery Road/Main Street junction."

"Vehicles travelling southwest, looking to travel along Cutlery Road will be directed further along the L4079 Athgarvan Road (circa 750m) and then be redirected to the R445 Main Street to finish at the Cutlery Road/Main Street junction."

"Please note, access onto Tarmel Centre will be maintained.

"Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána.

"Emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained."

KCC added that any objections/observations should be lodged in writing to the A/Senior Executive Officer, Roads, Transportation and Public Safety, Kildare County Council, Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, Co. Kildare, or by e-mail to roadssubmissions@kildarecoco.ie on or before 5:00 p.m. on Monday, December 20 2021.

Win Tickets to Naas Races - top class racing and fashion on January 2

Planning permission sought for development of 77 dwellings in Monasterevin, Kildare

Kildare hotel gets green light to add on more bedrooms

Runners and tracksuit bottoms taken from house in Kildare town

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media