Road outside Whitewater Shopping Centre to be closed for temporary intervals early next year

A road located outside Whitewater Shopping Centre will be closed for regular temporary intervals early next year.

Kildare County Council (KCC) confirmed in a recent statement that it gives notice that, in accordance with Section 75 of the Roads Act, 1993 and the Roads Regulations, 1994, it intends to close the following road during intermittent periods commencing Tuesday, January 18 next to Friday, March 11 2022: L70419-0, Cutlery Road, Newbridge.

It added that the Cutlery Road shall only be closed for short durations of two to three days, and that the works will be done in order to facilitate resurfacing of the road and footpath.

KCC also pointed out that alternative routes will be present during these temporary delays: "Vehicles travelling northeast, looking to travel along Cutlery Road will be diverted northeast along the R416 towards the Liffey Bridge (circa 650m) and then be redirected to the R445 Main Street to finish at the Cutlery Road/Main Street junction."

"Vehicles travelling southwest, looking to travel along Cutlery Road will be directed further along the L4079 Athgarvan Road (circa 750m) and then be redirected to the R445 Main Street to finish at the Cutlery Road/Main Street junction."

"Please note, access onto Tarmel Centre will be maintained.

"Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána.

"Emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained."

KCC added that any objections/observations should be lodged in writing to the A/Senior Executive Officer, Roads, Transportation and Public Safety, Kildare County Council, Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, Co. Kildare, or by e-mail to roadssubmissions@kildarecoco.ie on or before 5:00 p.m. on Monday, December 20 2021.