Housing service provider welcomes 133 new tenants in Kildare to their 'lifetime' homes

A housing service provider has said that it welcomed the news that 133 new tenants in Kildare would receive their 'lifetime' homes just in time for Christmas.

Respond, an Approved Housing Body and service provider, said today that they specifically delivered 38 new homes in Kildare in 2021.

It added that they welcomed 133 new tenants in Kildare to homes that they either own or mange from January to the end of November, bringing the total number of Respond’s tenants in Kildare to 804.

Respond further claimed that this number may increase again before year end.

The company said in a statement: "Nationally, Respond delivered 624 new social homes and commenced construction on 685 additional homes over the course of the year."

"The Approved Housing Body currently has 1,562 homes in construction and on-site."

It continued: "2,384 social housing tenants were welcomed into their lifetime homes this year.

"Respond, which h has a building programme valued in excess of €1bn, says it delivers homes in 15 to 18 months from commencement on site based on the homes in its current building programme."

Niamh Randall, a spokesperson for Respond, also said that the company's commitment has been "exceptional" this year, especially in relation to the pandemic.

She explained: "Respond, as a service provider, is committed to developing vibrant and diverse communities and empowering individuals, families and communities to reach their full potential."

"Reflecting over the past year, we are extremely proud of how our services have supported families and individuals across their life cycle through our Family Homeless services, Early Learning and School Age Care, Day Care Services for older people, Refugee Resettlement and Family Support services."

Ms Randall said: "We thank our tenants and service users who are at the heart of our work and the reason we do the work we do."

She also thanked all staff at Respond, its board of directors and partners in Local Authorities, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, the Housing Agency, the Housing Finance Agency, the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive and the Health Service Executive "for their continued hard work and support."

"We are looking forward to 2022 and continuing to deliver additional social and affordable homes to people and the provision of family homeless services and services in the community," Ms Randall concluded.