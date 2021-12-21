New avenue and bridge officially open in Maynooth, Kildare County Council confirm

Kildare County Council (KCC) have confirmed the opening of a new avenue and a new bridge.

The new Lyreen Avenue and Lyreen Bridge officially opened to traffic on Monday, December 20.

Lyreen Avenue, which connects the Moyglare and Dunboyne Roads is approx. 800 metres in length and includes new cycle tracks, footpaths, crossing facilities as well as signalised junctions at the Dunboyne Road and Moyglare Road.

KCC said in a statement: "KCC, in collaboration with Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn”), are delighted to welcome the opening of this part of the development which is a key piece of infrastructure in Maynooth."

"This marks an exciting moment in Maynooth... it is hoped that Lyreen Avenue and the adjoining greenway will not only ease congestion in the town centre, but will connect the town centre and the Mariavilla development to the new educational campus currently under construction to the north of the town and will benefit the Maynooth community as a whole."

Sonya Kavanagh, Interim Chief Executive at KCC, elaborated: "KCCis delighted to welcome the official opening of the new Lyreen Avenue & Lyreen Bridge."

"This is a significant infrastructure project for Maynooth and one that we believe will be of huge benefit... we are committed to delivering and enabling infrastructure in our county that sustains mobility and access and positions Kildare to achieve sustainable growth and this project helps us to deliver that," he added.

Welcoming the opening, Councillor and Mayor of Kildare Naoise Ó Cearúil, Cathaoirleach, said: "I'm delighted to see Lyreen Avenue opened today."

"As a resident of Maynooth and of Mariavilla: this is a critical piece of infrastructure that will help to alleviate traffic in the town. Mariavilla has delivered critically needed homes in Maynooth and is the national exemplar in Strategic Housing Developments."

Planning permission was initially granted in 2018 and since then 380 homes and associated supporting infrastructure have been delivered.

Cairn said that as it continues to develop and deliver new homes in Maynooth and in other locations in County Kildare, Cairn will continue to collaborate with KCC to deliver well-designed, sustainable developments with amenities for residents.

Michael Stanley from Cairn Homes plc also said about the opening: “We are incredibly proud of our contribution in delivering much needed new homes in Maynooth and across Kildare."

"Cairn is committed to building not just houses, but homes and communities that endure from one generation to the next."

He continued: "Our significant investment in funding the delivery of Lyreen Avenue demonstrates our commitment to the area as a whole."

"We look forward to working with Kildare County Council and the community in Maynooth in continuing to build inclusive and sustainable communities."

Lastly, Cllr Brendan Wyse, who is also the Mayor of the Clane Maynooth Municipal District, said: "On behalf of the communities of Maynooth and the wider Clane Maynooth municipal district, I would like to express our thanks to the Roads and Transportation section and Planning section of KCC for working with Cairn to deliver this essential urban link in Maynooth Town."

The Fine Gael politician added: "We are very conscious of the need to continue to improve transport infrastructure in our university town as it grows, and the new Lyreen Avenue will play a major part in that improvement."