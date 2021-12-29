LATEST: Firefighters battle blaze in Newbridge

Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Newbridge
Firefighters from Newbridge, Naas and Monasterevin battled a fire in a property Newbridge town centre last night.
Kildare Fire Service Crews were alerted just after 10pm to the incident on Patrick Street off the Main Street.
Firefighters spent over two hours at the scene.
The Fire Service said there was damage to the upper floor and roof area of the house involved.
There were no injuries reported at the scene.
