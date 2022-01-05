UPDATE: The Dining Room Newbridge announces food deliveries to families in need this weekend

Pic: The Dining Room Newbridge, Facebook
The Dining Room Newbridge has announced food deliveries to families in need this weekend.
It explained in a Facebook post: "We will be out and about again this weekend doing our food deliveries to those families in need. January is a tough time for families... we had some amazing donation this Christmas, but we will be continuing to take donation throughout the year."
"All donations can be dropped to unit 24, (old dance tones Bldg) Newbridge industrial estate, W12Wr12."
The group is also appealing for volunteers for Saturday mornings, and encouraged anyone who is interested to send them a message on Facebook.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.