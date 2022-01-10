Search

10 Jan 2022

Lucky Kildare Lotto player scoops €500,000 Euromillions jackpot

Pic Supplied: Crookstown Service station celebrate €500,000 EuroMillions Plus win

One very lucky Kildare Lotto player managed to take home €500,000 in Friday's draw of the Euromillions jackpot.

It follows less than one week after another Kildare player became the first National Lottery millionaire of 2022 after they won the €1 million Daily Million top prize last Wednesday.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw at the Crookstown Service Station in south Kildare.

Friday night’s EuroMillions Plus draw winning numbers were: 14, 44, 47, 49 and 50.

Seamus O’Reilly who owns the Crookstown Service Station said: "You always know there’s good news coming when you receive a call from the National Lottery late at night!"

He added: "We are a local store in a small community here in Crookstown and to have three large lottery wins like this is unbelievable: it’s such a close-knit community and once the word gets out, I know everybody in Crookstown will be absolutely delighted for whoever the winner is.

"I’m lucky to have seen big lottery wins in my store throughout the years and to see the level of excitement in my customers’ faces as they walk through the door is absolutely priceless.

"We’ll enjoy the win here in Crookstown today for sure and we all hope that somebody in the community is the winner of the €500,000 prize," he concluded.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said that the lucky winner should sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place.

They said: "The winner should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize."

This is not the first O' Reilly's shop has sold lucky Lotto tickets: in April 2021, one of his customers won a €1 million top prize in the Lotto Plus 1 game.

Before this, in 2007, he also sold a Lotto jackpot ticket worth €2 million to one of his customers.

Sounds like any keen Lottery hunters should consider getting their tickets from the Crookstown Service Station from now on!

The National Lottery reminds players to play responsibly, play for fun. 

