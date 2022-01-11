LATEST: Kildare has sixth lowest incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country last week

File Pic of an antigen test
County Kildare has the sixth lowest incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country last week, according to the latest figure.
The county's 7 day Covid-19 incidence rate for week 52 of 2021 was 1,133.5 cases, per 100,000 of the population.
It was confirmed that 2,522 cases of the virus were recorded in the county between St Stephen's Day & New Year's Eve, and that the median age of those infected in the county was 30 years.
The county with the lowest incidence rate of Covid-19 over the Christmas period was Kerry at a rate of 884 cases per 100,000 of the population, followed by Wexford, Waterford, Cavan, Wicklow and then Kildare.
Of the six listed counties, Westmeath was hit the hardest with the virus during this period, with incidence rates more than double the national average, at 3,056.
