Kildare gardaí stop dangerous driver who later tested positive for cannabis

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Gardaí in County Kildare recently stopped a dangerous driver who later tested positive for cannabis.
The Garda Traffic account on Twitter said: "Leixlip Gardaí detected a vehicle travelling 166kph on the M4."
"The unaccompanied learner permit holder with no l-plates failed a roadside drugs test for cannabis & was arrested."
The gardaí added that the vehicle was seized and that the driver has been charged with dangerous driving.
"Other charges may follow pending drug analysis," they added.
