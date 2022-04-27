Local Kildare community groups asked to apply for funding from Intel's Pride of Place initiative

Intel Ireland are launching the latest Pride of Place competition to support projects in neighbouring communities in North Kildare.

The company is offering to support and fund a number of community based projects up to the value of €5,000 each.

Intel wants to hear ideas that can help improve your organisation, while also benefitting the local community.

An Intel spokesperson said: "Your idea could be anything from setting up a youth café that benefits the community, to restoring an old building in your town and converting it to a new meeting space for community groups.

"Perhaps you could add a new feature to your town to drive tourism in the area or pass on a skill from one generation to another? It could be an idea making use of technology to make your community more “smart,” developing apps to show traffic flow, for example. If your idea could benefit the community, we want to know about it."

Previous winners include Maynooth Educate Together who used their grant to support the creation of an “Inspiration Zone” in the school, a flexible student space with access to resources that will inspire young people to learn about topics beyond the curriculum.

St Mary’s Brass and Reed Band in Maynooth used the grant to purchase equipment for the “Junior Band” which consists of young and potential musicians between the ages of 8 and 18.

Celbridge Festival put their funds toward the purchase of specific lights to be used on the two main churches in Celbridge. These lights have the ability to change colour to mark specific days of celebration in the calendar.

Leixlip Community First Responders used Pride of Place funding to train a cohort of volunteers as well as run community open days to give adults and young people information about emergency community first response.

To find out more and to complete an online application form please visit www.intel.ie/pop.

The deadline for competition submissions is Friday, May 13, 2022. Winners will be announced in June.