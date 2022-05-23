Search

23 May 2022

Entries now open for Kildare Garda Youth Awards 2022

Entries now open for Kildare Garda Youth Awards 2022

Awards will be considered for nominated young people who by their presence make their communities a better place to live. File Pic

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

23 May 2022 1:10 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

The Kildare Garda Division has said it is delighted to announce the launch of the Kildare Garda Youth Awards 2022.

Awards will be considered for nominated young people who by their presence make their communities a better place to live.

Speaking at the launch of the event, Superintendent Oliver Henry of the Naas Garda District said: "The Gardaí wish to recognise the efforts and sacrifices that young people make in efforts to improve the life of individuals or the community around them."

"It is important for the Gardaí to acknowledge the positive interactions that we have with young people and that it is not only an 'enforcement of legislation' relationship that exists between us both," he added.

Categories include: one overall winner of the Kildare Garda Youth Awards, District award winners (two from each Garda District of Kildare, Naas and Leixlip) and a Voluntary Group Achievement Award (open to two or more young people whose combined efforts have contributed positively to their communities).

Local History: The final farewell to the British army in Kildare

Historian James Durney examines the evacuation of the British army from Kildare on May 16, 1922

Other categories include Special Achievement Award (open to any young person who has defied the odds, or overcome difficult circumstances and whose commitment deserves recognition), and, lastly, the Community Safety Award, which is an award focused on a crime prevention or safety initiative / innovation that has made their community a safer place to live in.

The judging panel will decide upon one nominee in each category to go forward to represent the Division at the National Garda Youth Awards, which take place in November 2022.

Nominations are now open and entry forms can be collected from your local Garda Station, or downloaded from the Kildare Garda Division Facebook Page.

Kildare's Wildlife Watch: Lessons from National Biodiversity week!

With the Irish Peatland Conservation Council

APPLICATIONS
Forms must be completed in full and returned by post or hand delivered before Wednesday 31st August 2022 to one of the following;

· Garda David Prendergast, Juvenile Liaison Officer, Naas Garda Station 045 884364

· Garda Audrey Sheridan, Juvenile Liaison Officer, Leixlip Garda Station 01 6667848

· Garda Michael Donlon, Juvenile Liaison Officer, Newbridge Garda Station 045 440187

· Garda Kevin Fahey, Juvenile Liaison Officer, Athy area, at Baltinglass Garda Station 059 6482610

The event will take place at Newbridge Town Hall on Friday, September 16, 2022.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media