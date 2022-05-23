Entries now open for Kildare Garda Youth Awards 2022

The Kildare Garda Division has said it is delighted to announce the launch of the Kildare Garda Youth Awards 2022.

Awards will be considered for nominated young people who by their presence make their communities a better place to live.

Speaking at the launch of the event, Superintendent Oliver Henry of the Naas Garda District said: "The Gardaí wish to recognise the efforts and sacrifices that young people make in efforts to improve the life of individuals or the community around them."

"It is important for the Gardaí to acknowledge the positive interactions that we have with young people and that it is not only an 'enforcement of legislation' relationship that exists between us both," he added.

Categories include: one overall winner of the Kildare Garda Youth Awards, District award winners (two from each Garda District of Kildare, Naas and Leixlip) and a Voluntary Group Achievement Award (open to two or more young people whose combined efforts have contributed positively to their communities).

Other categories include Special Achievement Award (open to any young person who has defied the odds, or overcome difficult circumstances and whose commitment deserves recognition), and, lastly, the Community Safety Award, which is an award focused on a crime prevention or safety initiative / innovation that has made their community a safer place to live in.

The judging panel will decide upon one nominee in each category to go forward to represent the Division at the National Garda Youth Awards, which take place in November 2022.

Nominations are now open and entry forms can be collected from your local Garda Station, or downloaded from the Kildare Garda Division Facebook Page.

APPLICATIONS

Forms must be completed in full and returned by post or hand delivered before Wednesday 31st August 2022 to one of the following;

· Garda David Prendergast, Juvenile Liaison Officer, Naas Garda Station 045 884364

· Garda Audrey Sheridan, Juvenile Liaison Officer, Leixlip Garda Station 01 6667848

· Garda Michael Donlon, Juvenile Liaison Officer, Newbridge Garda Station 045 440187

· Garda Kevin Fahey, Juvenile Liaison Officer, Athy area, at Baltinglass Garda Station 059 6482610

The event will take place at Newbridge Town Hall on Friday, September 16, 2022.