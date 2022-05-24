ALERT: Temporary water outage announced for this southern Kildare town tomorrow

essential works will be carried out on Wednesday, May 25. File Photograph
A temporary water outage has announced for a town located in the south of Kildare.
Kildare County Council said that essential works will be carried out in Athy on Wednesday, May 25.
The council added thatcustomers in the following areas may experience low pressure or total loss of supply from 9am until 1pm: Pearson’s on Woodstock Street, Cardington Court, Flinter’s Place, Flinter’s Close, Woodstock Street, including St.Vincent’s Hospital, Castlemitchell, Churchtown, Kilcrow and surrounding areas.
