Kildare County Council urged to give out homes even if they need minor work

Aras Chill Dara, Naas
Kildare County Council is being urged to allocate houses which need minor repairs.
Two councillors - Tracey O’Dwyer and Kevin Duffy - want KCC to “take an approach to immediately allocate vacant houses and units what have only minor works outstanding.”
The councillors believe however that this should not include properties which have fire or electrical issues.
They say that minor works could be undertaken after the houses are occupied ”given the critical housing needs and the excessive cost of materials.”
