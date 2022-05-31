Kildare charity Barretstown hosting picnics to help 10,000 families

Barretstown challenges Ireland to host 10,000 picnics to help Barretstown support over 10,000 children and family members in 2022. The children’s charity offers free, specially designed therapeutic programmes for children and their families living with a serious illness.

After a challenging two years due to Covid, the children’s charity has set an ambitious target of supporting over 10,000 children and family members, living with serious and often life-threatening illnesses for the first time ever in a single year. To help achieve this milestone Barretstown is aiming to have 10,000 picnics hosted across the country in June in aid of the charity.

Speaking about the difference Barretstown made to her family, mum Ann-Marie Byrne said, “My little baby girl Emily suffered from a rare condition where her gallbladder and bile ducts weren’t ever fully formed. At only 19 months, she had to undergo a life-saving liver transplant. The whole thing was the most terrifying whirlwind. I don’t think we properly took a breath - properly relaxed and started living again – until our first trip to Barretstown three years after it all started. Barretstown is such a special organisation.

“It sees how much illness hurts - not just the sick child, but the whole family. And in our family, one of the people it hurt the most was Emily’s brother Cormac. Barretstown has played a huge part in helping us reconnect as a family. Helping us rebuild trust in that bond. Cormac was left with scars that people can’t see. Barretstown gives families like ours, much more than a weekend camp. It’s what we bring home from Barretstown that’s life changing. The feeling of hope and lightness. The special memories. And most importantly, the connection with each other. It’s just magic.”

Entrepreneur and mum of three, Pippa O’Connor, is calling on the nation to invite friends and family to join them for a picnic throughout the month of June to raise vital funds for Barretstown.

Speaking at the launch of the fundraising event, Pippa O’Connor said, “I am delighted to announce the return of Barretstown’s Big Picnic campaign. This campaign aims to raise essential funds so more children living with serious illnesses can experience the magic of Barretstown, whether it is here at their campus in Kildare or through their outreach programmes.

“The team has set an ambitious target of supporting 10,000 children and their families for the first time in one year in 2022. So, I’m calling on families across the county to host their own picnic at a time that suits them in June – it is the perfect opportunity for friends to catch up, to celebrate your child’s birthday or your own birthday, to mark a special occasion or just an excuse to reconnect with family & friends!”

When people sign up to 'Host Your Own' Big Picnic via www.bradyfamily.ie/bigpicnic they will receive a special 'Picnic Pack'. This will include some downloadable resources for the family to print and enjoy together, and the first 250 homes who sign up to host a picnic will also receive a beautiful little 'Brady Bear'.

Speaking about the campaign, managing director of Brady Family, John O'Brien said, "We are delighted to support Barretstown’s wonderful campaign again. At Brady Family, championing families and communities across Ireland is rooted in our values, and our partnership with Barretstown helps us achieve this. The Big Picnic is a great opportunity for the whole nation to get outdoors and enjoy one of life’s simplest pleasures – breaking bread (and ham) with loved ones."

Brady Family have been proud supporters of Barretstown since 2008. This summer, Brady Family are supporting the Barretstown Big Picnic by asking people across Ireland to host their very own Big Picnic for Barretstown this June! Visit bradyfamily.ie/bigpicnic to register to host a Big Picnic for Barretstown, download your picnic pack and the first 250 people to register will receive their very own Brady bear.

Get your colleagues involved for a remote coffee morning, have a playdate with the neighbours or even a Big Picnic birthday party – no matter how you’re hosting your Big Picnic, it makes an incredible difference to the families at Barretstown. Everyone can have a role and together we can help change the lives of seriously ill children and their families.

Barretstown’s Big Picnic annual open day will also be held in-person for the first time in two years on Sunday July 3. This fun filled occasion is open to all families and supporters who want to experience the magic Barretstown has to offer. Fossett’s Circus will be onsite performing live shows for attendees, as well as other serious fun activities including pony rides, balloon making, face painting, canoeing, petting farm, crazy golf and much more including competitions and prizes.

